Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Afterpay in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AFTPF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043. Afterpay has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $124.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

