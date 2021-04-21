Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

AFYA opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Afya has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $64.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Afya by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth $13,001,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Afya by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 251,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,079 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Afya by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,780,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

