Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $674.69

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 674.69 ($8.81) and traded as high as GBX 872 ($11.39). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 870.50 ($11.37), with a volume of 1,077,779 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 552 ($7.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -20.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 877.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 674.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.48%.

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

