Aigang Price Hits $0.0080 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Aigang has a total market cap of $233,132.99 and $78.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aigang has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00068398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00094455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00683703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.37 or 0.07313936 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

