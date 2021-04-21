Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.26 and traded as high as C$5.10. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 202,365 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Aimia alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$467.99 million and a PE ratio of -27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 40.57 and a quick ratio of 40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.26.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.