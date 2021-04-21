Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.99. 6,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.77 and a 200-day moving average of $277.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.41 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

