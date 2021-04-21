Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as low as $2.32. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 309,584 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 206,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.