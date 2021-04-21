Akropolis Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.18 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Akropolis has a market cap of $142.90 million and approximately $30.18 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0513 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00095457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.00692287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.83 or 0.07418129 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,327,981 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars.

