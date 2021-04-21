Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 3,706 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akshay Vaishnaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $137.53. 236,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,783. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

