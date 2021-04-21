Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.64

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 250483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.3197 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.