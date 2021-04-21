Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

