Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$11.04 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.66.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.