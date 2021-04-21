Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.98 or 0.00445222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00161155 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00207162 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000772 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

