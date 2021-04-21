Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 3.3%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.41. 7,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 633,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,685. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alector by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alector by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

