Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alerus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

