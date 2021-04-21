Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $13,960,429.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,523,683.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 42,507,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,216,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 671.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

