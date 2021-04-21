Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $180.32

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.32 and last traded at $180.24, with a volume of 2973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.24.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

