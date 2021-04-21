Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGN opened at $596.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.49. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $184.67 and a twelve month high of $634.46.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

