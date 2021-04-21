Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.70 Per Share

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ATST traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 957 ($12.50). The stock had a trading volume of 211,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Alliance Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 688 ($8.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.45 ($12.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 932.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 895.05.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £536.50 ($700.94).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

