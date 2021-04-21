AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.00

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $143,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.