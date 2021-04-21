AllianceBlock Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.11 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001331 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $124.44 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00021109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00681071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.80 or 0.07420023 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

