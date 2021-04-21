Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LNT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

