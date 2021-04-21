Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €219.00 ($257.65).

FRA ALV opened at €215.55 ($253.59) on Wednesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €214.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €195.03.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

