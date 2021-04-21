Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €215.55 ($253.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €214.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €195.03. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

