Allianz’s (ALIZY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 441,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,954. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

