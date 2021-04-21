Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$145.95 million for the quarter.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Separately, Desjardins cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.