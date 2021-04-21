Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

