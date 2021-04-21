Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALSN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

