Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $1.52 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $380.16 million and $136.19 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

