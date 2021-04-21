Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53,987.00

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00012670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $47.59 million and $53,987.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00094510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00661442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.35 or 0.08129968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,993,205 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

