Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,283.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,130.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,873.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,209.71 and a twelve month high of $2,318.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

