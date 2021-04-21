Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,104,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 113.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,304.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,865.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.