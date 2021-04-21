Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,865.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.