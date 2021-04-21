Alphacat Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $230,912.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00063850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00275770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $570.92 or 0.01023229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00024740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00664199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,683.24 or 0.99798872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

