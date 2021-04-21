AltaGas Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

ALA stock opened at C$21.54 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$13.86 and a 12 month high of C$21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.10. The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.42.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

