Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. 221,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock worth $249,312,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock valued at $132,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

