Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 192.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.