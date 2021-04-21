Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 166.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. 326,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

