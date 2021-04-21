Altus Midstream Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ALTM opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.