Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3,191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.