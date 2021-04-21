Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

AMZN stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,191.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

