Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 3rd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,157.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3,191.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

