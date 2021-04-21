Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,191.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

