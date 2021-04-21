Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,191.76.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
