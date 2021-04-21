Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,102,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3,191.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

