Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 206.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,191.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

