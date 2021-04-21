Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

