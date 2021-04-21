Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Macquarie

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

