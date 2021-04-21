American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.13

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 8224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 43.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

