American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 10,000 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after buying an additional 189,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,179,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.