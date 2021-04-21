American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Jennifer M. Foyle Sells 13,887 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,520.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 3,593,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $36.45.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

